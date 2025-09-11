Day 2 Of Blackhawks Rookie Camp: Injury Updates, Line Combinations, & More

The Chicago Blackhawks wrapped up day two of rookie camp on Thursday. A lot was going on, including some injury issues, potential lineups, and standout performances.

This camp is going on to prepare them for the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, which will take place this weekend in Minnesota alongside the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

A couple of injury scares took place on Thursday. The most worrisome of them is the apparent ankle injury to Ty Henry. It didn't look good, and Henry never returned to practice. Rockford IceHogs head coach Jared Nightengale confirmed that he was still being evaluated with no update.

There was a physical play that included AJ Spellacy, Taige Harding, and Aidan Thompson that led to a cut to the face of Spellacy. After some time getting repaired, he returned with no further issues.

Every player on this rookie roster is incredibly talented. However, when watching Sam Rinzel, it is clear that he is tick above his peers around his age. He dominates every shift he takes during scrimmages, whether it's in the offensive zone or the defensive zone.

If Rinzel's summer of improvements, as he alluded to after Wednesday's practice, helps him physically and with his shot, he could be a Calder Trophy candidate in 2025-26.

Although the lines could be changed up before the first Tom Kurvers match on Saturday night, they looked like this during practice:

Vanacker-Moore-Lardis

Thompson-Greene-Pridham

Behm-Spellacy-Misiak

Holmes-Gagner-Israels

Robinson

Harding-Rinzel

Kuzmin-Levshunov

Cumby-Bucheler

Henry-Mast

Berezhnoy

Flores

That top forward line could be a dominant first line in the AHL or a solid young third line in the NHL at some point this year if management wanted to see it. Either way, they would get their looks on the net if kept together for a prospect challenge game.

On defense, Rinzel and Levshunov could be the top two right defensemen on the NHL team come opening night, so it is a luxury to have them in an event like this. This is the type of thing a rebuilding team strives to see at this stage.

Chicago is only bringing two goalies to this event, so Stanislav Berezhnoy and Owen Flores will be splitting the duties.

On the rink over from the one that the Blackhawks prospects were on, Connor Bedard and most of the roster players were there practicing as well. Their camp doesn't start until next week, but they are already getting their work in early. It appears as if there is a certain commitment to being the best within this group, including the veterans.

The Blackhawks' prospects have another practice on Friday and Saturday morning before suiting up against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. On Sunday, they will face the Minnesota Wild.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.