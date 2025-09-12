Day 3 Of Blackhawks Rookie Camp: Ty Henry Replaced By Andrew Perrott

On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks had their third round of rookie camp practice ahead of the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

With only one more practice on Saturday morning before the game later at night, they wanted to become as close to ready as they could.

To begin, it became known that Ty Henry would miss the weekend's events following an ankle injury suffered the day before. Andrew Perrott will be taking his place on the roster.

During the practice, there was an emphasis on power play work. This is how the units lined up in a 1-3-1 style:

Unit 1

Ryan Greene - Oliver Moore - Nick Lardis

Jack Pridham - Sam Rinzel

Unit 2

Nathan Behm - AJ Spellacy - Aidan Thompson

Marek Vanacker - Artyom Levshunov

Rinzel and Levshunov are both going to see time as power play quarterbacks in the NHL during the 2025-26 season, so this is a nice luxury to have at a prospect event.

Each of them is considered to be a marquee player participating this weekend. First-round picks on the blue line who can impact a game like they can are going to be noticeable. The younger forwards going up against them have to be ready for good sticks, hard backchecking, and a ton of skill going the other way. With the man-advantage, they have the potential to be lethal.

On the top unit, Pridham was the guy who went to the front of the net, and Vanacker was that guy on the second unit. Each group has playmakers and snipers alike who will get their chances in games once they begin this weekend.

A lot of the older prospects on the roster stick out, as they mostly should. A lot of them play very refined games that come with high intensity and effort.

Now, Saturday's 9:10 AM practice stands in the way of these young men traveling to Minnesota to begin their Tom Kuvers Prospect Showcase adventure. Their first game against the St. Louis Blues will be at 6 PM on Saturday.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.