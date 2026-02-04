Ex-Blackhawks Artemi Panarin Traded To New Team

Former Blackhawks star Artemi Panarin has found his new home.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Emily Kaplan, the Los Angeles Kings have acquired Panarin from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round pick.
The Kings were one of several teams that were connected to Panarin over the last few weeks, and now they have won the sweepstakes. Panarin will now give the Kings another much-needed star as they look to cement themselves a playoff spot in the tight Western Conference.
In 52 games this season with the Rangers before being traded to Los Angeles, Panarin had 19 goals, 38 assists, and 57 points. With numbers like these, the former Blackhawk should be a fantastic addition to a Kings club that needs more offense big time.