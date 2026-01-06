Ex-Blackhawks Defender Retires & Lands New Job

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that they have hired former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson as a pro scout.

With Johnson being hired as a scout by the Canucks, this indicates that the veteran defenseman's playing career is over. Now, he will focus on helping the Canucks as they continue to move toward the future.

Johnson attempted to play a 20th season in the NHL when he joined the Minnesota Wild at training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). However, he did not get a contract from the Wild for the season and also did not sign with another club.

Johnson spent his final season in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he posted six assists, 21 hits, and 35 blocks in 41 games.

Johnson was a member of the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season, where he served as a solid mentor for the club's young players. In 58 games with the Blackhawks during that campaign, he recorded four assists, 75 hits, and 96 blocks. The Blackhawks would then trade him to the Avalanche ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline.