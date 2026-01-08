Ex-Blackhawks Forward Has Incredible Game

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Anthony Duclair just had a game that he won't forget.

In the New York Islanders' 9-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 6, Duclair recorded a hat trick and two assists. With this, the former Blackhawks forward was simply unstoppable for the Islanders against the Devils.

Duclair's big game came at a great time, as he was having a bit of a cold streak before it. Over his previous six games, he had just one assist. However, with his five-point night against the Devils, it is fair to say that he has broken the ice in a big way for the Islanders.

Duclair will now be aiming to continue to stay hot after his huge game against the Devils. This kind of performance should help the former Blackhawks forward's confidence, and it will be fascinating to see how he responds from here.

With his impressive game against the Devils, Duclair now has seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points, and a plus-5 rating in 40 games this campaign with the Islanders.

Duclair was acquired by the Blackhawks during the 2017-18 from the Arizona Coyotes. In 23 games with the Blackhawks following the trade, he recorded two goals, six assists, and eight points. His time with the Blackhawks would end during the 2018 NHL off-season after he did not receive a qualifying offer from the Original Six club.

Since his time with the Blackhawks ended, Duclair has had stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and now Islanders.