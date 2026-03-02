Ex-Blackhawks Forward Traded For Second Time This Season

This former Blackhawks forward has been traded for the second time this season.
Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk is on the move again.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have acquired Katchouk from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Roman Schmidt.
Katchouk started this season with the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing with them during this past off-season. Katchouk was then traded to the Wild back in late December in exchange for Michael Milne. Now, after spending a little over two months with the Wild organization, Katchouk is heading to Philly.
Katchouk has primarily played in the AHL this season, where he has recorded five goals, eight assists, and 13 points in 29 games split between the Syracuse Crunch and Iowa Wild. He also played in three games for the Lightning this season before being traded to Minnesota, where he was held off the scoresheet.
In 117 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2023-24, Katchouk recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points, and 176 hits. He was acquired by the Blackhawks ahead of the 2022 NHL trade deadline as part of the deal that sent Brandon Hagel to the Lightning.