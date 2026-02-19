Ex-Blackhawks Goalie Done For The Season

This former Blackhawks goalie's season is finished.
The Anaheim Ducks have announced that former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek has undergone hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Mrazek has not played for the Ducks since their Jan. 5 contest against the Washington Capitals. Now, with this update, the former Blackhawks netminder will not be getting back into game action this campaign.
Mrazek appeared in 10 games this season with the Ducks, where he posted a 3-5-0 record, a 4.07 goals-against average, and a .858 save percentage. This is after he had a 12-21-2 record, an .891 save percentage, and a 3.46 goals-against average in 38 games last season split between the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.
Mrazek spent three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2022-23 to 2024-25. In 128 games with the Central Division club over that span, he posted a 38-72-9 record, an .899 save percentage, a 3.34 goals-against average, and one shutout.