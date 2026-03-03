Former Blackhawks 60-Point D-Man Waived

This former Blackhawks defenseman has been placed on waivers.
A former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman is available for the taking, as Erik Gustafsson has been placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings.
Gustafsson has spent most of this season with the Red Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. In 22 games with the Griffins this campaign, the former Blackhawks defenseman has recorded two goals and 20 points. He has also played in two games for Detroit this season, where he has zero points and a minus-2 rating.
Teams looking for more offense from the point could consider taking a chance on Gustafsson with a waiver claim. However, his $2 million cap hit could keep teams away.
In 273 games over five seasons and two stints with the Blackhawks, Gustafsson recorded 31 goals, 103 assists, and 134 points. This included him setting career highs with 17 goals, 43 assists, and 60 points in 79 games during the 2018-19 season. This was by far the best season of the former Blackhawks defenseman's career.