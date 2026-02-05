Former Blackhawks D-Man Suspended 20 Games

This former Blackhawks defenseman has been handed a 20-game suspension.
Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones has been suspended for 20 games after violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Jones' 20-game suspension will also be without pay.
"At the time of the test, I was receiving an exosome therapy for a documented injury from an outside provider. I believe that my positive test was related to a contaminated substance associated with that treatment. While I did not use the prohibited substance intentionally or for performance enhancement, I understand that players are responsible for everything that enters their body and accept the discipline imposed by the program," Jones said regarding his suspension. "I'm sorry to have let down my teammates, the Penguins organization, and our fans."
Jones has appeared in seven games this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he has recorded zero goals, one assist, and a plus-1 rating. His most recent appearance with Pittsburgh was back on Oct. 23, as he has been sidelined with a lower-body injury.
Jones played two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2022-23. In 124 games over that span with the Original Six club, the 2015 fourth-round pick recorded nine goals, 22 assists, 31 points, 176 blocks, 193 hits, and a minus-22 rating.