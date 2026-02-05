Former Blackhawks D-Man Suspended 20 Games

"At the time of the test, I was receiving an exosome therapy for a documented injury from an outside provider. I believe that my positive test was related to a contaminated substance associated with that treatment. While I did not use the prohibited substance intentionally or for performance enhancement, I understand that players are responsible for everything that enters their body and accept the discipline imposed by the program," Jones said regarding his suspension. "I'm sorry to have let down my teammates, the Penguins organization, and our fans."