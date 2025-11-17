Former Blackhawks Defender Traded To New Team

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they have acquired former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Dennis Gilbert from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defender Maxence Guenette.

Gilbert never appeared in an NHL game during his short stint with the Flyers organization but instead played for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In six games with the Phantoms this season before this trade, the former Blackhawks blueliner posted one assist, six penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

This will be Gilbert's second stint with the Senators, as the Sabres traded him to Ottawa this past season. In four games with the Senators during his first stint with the club, the former Blackhawks defenseman recorded one assist and an even plus/minus rating in four games.

Gilbert kicked off his career with the Blackhawks, as he was selected by the Original Six club with the 91st overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 22 games over two seasons with the Blackhawks from 2018-19 to 2019-20, he recorded one goal, two assists, three points, 34 blocks, 40 penalty minutes, and 80 hits. His time with the Blackhawks ended when he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in October 2020.