Former Blackhawks First-Round Pick Has Big Game

The Utah Mammoth picked up a big 7-2 win over the New York Islanders on Jan 1. With this, the Mammoth snapped their two-game losing streak and improved to a 19-19-3 record on the season.

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz played a big role in the Mammoth's win, as he put together a strong game for Utah to kick off the new year.

Schmaltz scored two goals and recorded an assist in Utah's blowout victory against the Islanders. With this, there is no question that he made a significant impact for the Mammoth in their big win over New York.

With his strong performance against the Islanders, Schmaltz has now recorded 14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points, and a plus-2 rating in 41 games this season with the Mammoth. With numbers like these, it is clear that the former Blackhawks forward is having himself a nice 2025-26 season with Utah.

Schmaltz was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round with the 20th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In 162 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he recorded 29 goals, 62 assists, 91 points, and a plus-7 rating.