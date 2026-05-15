Former Blackhawks First-Rounder Lands Extension With Bruins

Reichel had an eventful 2025-26 season. He was first traded by the Blackhawks at the beginning stages of the campaign to the Vancouver Canucks. He then was dealt to the Bruins by Vancouver at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With this, he played on three NHL teams in one season. He also made appearances at the AHL level with both the Abbotsford Canucks and Providence Bruins this season.