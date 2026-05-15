Former Blackhawks First-Rounder Lands Extension With Bruins

Former Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel is getting another chance from the Bruins.
A former Chicago Blackhawks first-round pick will officially be staying with the Boston Bruins.
Former Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins for the 2026-27 season. At the NHL level, Reichel will have a $950,000 cap hit.
This new deal is a pay decrease for Reichel, as he had a $1.2 million cap hit over each of the last two seasons. While this is the case, Reichel will now be looking to take that next step and cement himself as a key part of the Bruins' forward group after landing this new one-year deal.
Reichel had an eventful 2025-26 season. He was first traded by the Blackhawks at the beginning stages of the campaign to the Vancouver Canucks. He then was dealt to the Bruins by Vancouver at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. With this, he played on three NHL teams in one season. He also made appearances at the AHL level with both the Abbotsford Canucks and Providence Bruins this season.
Now, Reichel will be looking for more stability next season with Boston. The young forward has had trouble breaking out in the NHL, but the 23-year-old will be aiming to change that with the Black and Gold after landing this new deal.
Reichel was selected by the Blackhawks with the 17th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and was once one of their top prospects. In 174 games over five seasons with Chicago, he had 22 goals, 36 assists, and 58 points.