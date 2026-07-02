Former Blackhawks Forward Finds New Home With Panthers

After a tough 2025-26 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, Sam Lafferty has found a new home in free agency.
The Florida Panthers have announced that they have signed Lafferty to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 season.
Lafferty will now be aiming to compete for a spot on the Panthers' NHL roster after landing this contract. The possibility of him being an extra forward for Florida, like he was with Chicago this past season, is there.
Lafferty appeared in 29 games during this past season with the Blackhawks, where he recorded one goal, one assist, and 35 hits. This was after he had four goals, seven points, and 89 hits in 60 games for the Buffalo Sabres during the 2024-25 season.
In 126 games over multiple stints with the Blackhawks, Lafferty recorded 16 goals, 18 assists, 34 points, 63 penalty minutes, and 232 hits. His best season with the Blackhawks was in 2022-23 when he recorded 10 goals, 21 points, and 94 hits in 51 games before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs later that campaign.