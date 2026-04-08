Former Blackhawks Forward Impressing With Oilers

Former Blackhawks forward Colton Dach is off to a solid start with the Oilers.
Ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks traded Colton Dach and Jason Dickinson to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Andrew Mangiapane and a 2027 conditional first-round pick.
While Dickinson was the main piece in this trade for the Oilers, Dach has the potential to be a solid player for them. He undoubtedly demonstrated that during the Oilers' most recent contest against the Utah Mammoth.
After missing a month of action due to injury, Dach had a strong return to the lineup for the Oilers against Utah. At the 2:09 mark of the third period, Dach scored his first goal as an Oiler, and it was a nice one. After having his one-timer stopped by Karel Vejmelka, Dach picked up the rebound and beat the Utah goaltender with a great snapshot.
This goal gave the Oilers a 5-4 lead over the Mammoth, but Utah ended up winning the contest in overtime. While the Oilers lost, this was certainly a good moment for Dach. This is especially so when noting that he is looking to cement himself as a regular in Edmonton's lineup.
In four games with the Oilers since the trade, Dach now has one goal, one assist, and 11 hits. This is after the former Blackhawks forward has three goals, nine points, and 189 hits in 53 games this season with Chicago before the trade.
It will be interesting to see how Dach continues to grow his game with the Oilers, but he is off to a solid start with his new club.