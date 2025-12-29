Former Blackhawks Forward Out Multiple Weeks

A former Chicago Blackhawks forward is set to miss time, as the St. Louis Blues have announced that Pius Suter will be out for the next four weeks due to a right ankle injury.

Suter suffered his injury during the Blues' Dec. 27 contest against the Nashville Predators, where he recorded one shot in 10:55 of ice time and 15 shifts. Now, with this update, the Blues are going to be without Suter for a decent chunk of time.

With Suter being a solid part of the Blues' roster, there is no question that they will miss him while he is sidelined. This is especially so when noting that the Blues are currently fighting for a playoff spot, being just one point behind the San Jose Sharks for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference standings.

Suter is currently in his first season with the Blues after signing with the club in free agency this past summer. In 37 games so far this campaign with St. Louis, he has posted seven goals, seven assists, 14 points, and a minus-3 rating.

Suter played his first NHL season with the Blackhawks during the 2020-21 campaign. In 55 games with the Blackhawk, he posted 14 goals, 13 assists, and 27 points.