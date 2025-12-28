Former Blackhawks Forward Traded To New Team

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk is officially on the move.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that they have traded Katchouk to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Michael Milne.

Katchouk signed a two-way contract with the Lightning this off-season, officially beginning his second tenure with the club. However, his second stint as a Bolt has now come to an early end, as he is heading to Minnesota with this minor trade.

Katchouk played in three games this season with the Lightning before this trade, where he recorded zero points, two blocks, and five hits. He also recorded four goals, six assists, and 10 points in 21 games with the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

The Blackhawks acquired Katchouk during the 2021-22 season as a part of the trade that sent forward Brandon Hagel to the Lightning. From there, Katchouk appeared in 117 games with the Blackhawks from 2021-22 to 2023-24, where he posted 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points, and 176 hits. His time with the Blackhawks ended when he was claimed off waivers by the Ottawa Senators on March 7, 2024.