Former Blackhawks Star Forward Having Big Year

This former Blackhawks forward is having an impressive seasons with the Red Wings.
The Detroit Red Wings are one of multiple teams fighting in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. At the time of this writing, they have a 37-23-8 record and hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has certainly been making a big impact for the Red Wings this season, as he is in the middle of a strong campaign.
In 68 games this season with the Red Wings, DeBrincat has 33 goals, 36 assists, 69 points, and a plus-4 rating. With this, he is on pace to pass his current career high of 78 points, which he set during the 2021-22 season with the Blackhawks.
With numbers like these, there is no question that DeBrincat is having a strong year for the Red Wings. This comes after the former Blackhawks sniper had 39 goals and 70 points for Detroit during the 2024-25 season.
DeBrincat was selected by the Blackhawks with the 39th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. In 368 games over five seasons with Chicago, he had 160 goals, 147 assists, and 307 points.