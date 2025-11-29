Former Blackhawks Star Has Big Game

The New York Rangers defeated the Boston Bruins by a 6-2 final score on Nov. 28. Former Chicago Blackhawks star Artemi Panarin was a significant reason for the Rangers' win, as he put together a big game for the Blueshirts.

Panarin impressed in a major way against the Bruins, as the former Blackhawks forward scored a goal and recorded three assists in New York's win. This included him scoring the Rangers' game-opening goal and recording the primary assist on Mika Zibanejad's eventual game-winning goal.

This is just the latest strong game from Panarin, as he has been on fire as of late for the Rangers. Over his last 12 games with the Rangers, the former Blackhawks forward has recorded six goals and 19 points. This includes him recording six points over his last two games alone.

Due to his strong stretch of play, Panarin has now recorded eight goals, 18 assists, and 26 points in 26 games with the Rangers this season. With this, the veteran winger has certainly bounced back from his slow start to the year.

Panarin kicked off his NHL career with the Blackhawks during the 2015-16 season. In 162 games over two seasons with the Blackhawks, he posted 61 goals, 90 assists, 151 points, and a plus-26 rating.