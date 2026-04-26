Former Chicago Blackhawks Defender Heading Overseas

This former Blackhawks defenseman will be playing overseas starting next season.
Former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell is currently playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Syracuse Crunch. While this is the case, the right-shot blueliner has already found his home for next season.
SC Bern of Switzerland's National League has announced that they have signed Mitchell to a two-year contract.
Mitchell spent all of this season in the AHL, where he had four goals, 23 assists, 27 points, and a plus-31 rating in 60 games. He has also played in one playoff game for the Crunch this spring, where he was held off the scoresheet.
Mitchell was selected by the Blackhawks with the 57th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 82 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he had four goals, 12 assists, 16 points, 44 hits, and 119 blocks.
Mitchell was traded with Alec Regula to the Boston Bruins in exchange for Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall during the 2023 NHL offseason. Following the move, Mitchell had zero goals, three assists, and a plus-4 rating in 28 games over two seasons with the Bruins.