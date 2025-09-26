Friday's Blackhawks Practice Groups Suggest Decisions Aren't Made After All

The Chicago Blackhawks looked to be sending hints regarding their potential opening night roster with their practice groups on Thursday, but there is nothing final set yet.

For one, the “NHL group” had more players than spots available. Secondly, Jeff Blashill said after practice that there were still spots to be earned by certain players on the “AHL team” and that these can change from day to day during camp.

For Friday’s practice, we are already seeing that he was telling the truth. Kevin Korchinaki and Nolan Allan will make the switch to the NHL-loaded “Team 1” while Louis Crevier and Matt Grzelcyk (PTO) are going to skate with the AHL-filled “Team 2”.

Both of these young defensemen will see NHL time in 2025-26. Louis Crevier will as well. It all depends on who’s healthy, playing well, and what the team’s situation is at the time. If Matt Grzelcyk signs a deal with Chicago after camp, he is sure to play in the NHL. He didn’t come to this camp with any intentions of playing in the AHL. He will move on to another team before that happens.

The “unavailable list” remains unchanged from Thursday. Laurent Brossoit and Ty Henry will stay out. AJ Spellacy, Brett Seney, Landon Slaggert, and Samuel Savoie are all skating before practice but haven’t joined the team on the ice yet.

In terms of preseason action, the Blackhawks will travel to play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Expect these groups to continue to be shaken up so they can decide on how to handle these two weekend games.

