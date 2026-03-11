March 11's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

With the Chicago Blackhawks passing the torch to the younger players, it's easy to get lost in the superstars already lighting up the United Center. In this weekly series, I break down the best performances from the next wave of Chicago Blackhawks. Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Nathan Behm: Forward, Kamloops Blazers (WHL). 2023 3rd Round, 66th Overall, Committed to Arizona State University
Behm has taken a step forward this season, specifically as it pertains to dealing the puck from the blue line. His stick handling has long been a strong suit , but now he is able to dish the puck more precisely-and the numbers tell the tale. At the time of publication, Behm has increased his assist total from last season by nearly 25% compared his last year's total. The fifth place Blazers in the midst of a tight playoff push with 8 points separating fifth and ninth place. If Behm continues passing the puck well, Kamloops' offense should hum themselves into the postseason.
Adam Gajan: Goaltender, University of Minnesota Duluth (NCAA). 2023 2nd Round, 35th Overall.
With Spencer Knight doing so well and Drew Commesso hitting his stride as of late, it's understandable that some may forget about Adam Gajan. After a subpar freshman year, Gajan has drastically improved in his sophomore season. Gajan has nearly tripled his wins from 7 to 17, dropped his goals allowed average from 3.33 to 2.25 and improved his save percentage from .885 to .906. After a dip in January, Gajan has had a .916 save percentage. His most important test to date will be tonight as Minnesota Duluth looks to upset North Dakota with a ticket to the NCHC Final on the line. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07pm CT on NCHC.tv.
Roman Kantserov: Forward, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL). 2023 2nd Round, 44th Overall.
Chicago has the rights to the best offensive player in Russia, someone relatively unknown by the larger fan base. Roman Kantserov is the KHL's leading goal scorer-as a 21 year old-with 33 markers in 60 games. Add in Kantserov's 31 assists, and he is over a point per game. The young Russian knows what it takes to win, having captured the KHL's Gagarin Cup in 2023-24. Kantserov is technically on the smaller side, but that only works to his advantage. This shorter frame lets Kantserov slip and slither through defenders on his way to the goal. He also isn't afraid of physicality, earning a team high 57 penalty minutes this campaign. If Kantserov comes to the United States next season, the Blackhawks offense will have received a jolt of energy.
Jack Pridham: Forward, Kitchener Rangers (OHL). 2023 2nd Round, 44th Overall, Committed to Boston University.
The Blackhawks had a stellar selection of OHL players in the 2024 NHL Draft, including Jack Pirdham. As of late Pridham has been the best of them. Pirdham is on a nine game point streak earning 14 points (7 goals + 7 assists). He is one goal away from tying fellow Blackhawks prospect Marek Vanacker for an OHL leading 43 goals. He is so dangerous and going to Boston University next year will only elevate his talents. I envision him going pro after his freshman year.
John Mustard: Forward, Providence College (NCAA). 2024 3rd Round, 67th Overall.
Mustard does everything fast! With my primary beat being NCAA Hockey, I have seen his progression over the past two years. His speed allows him to easily get behind defensemen, accurately sending passes or delivering precise shots to the back of the net. Mustard's goal scoring has certainly improved in his sophomore season, more than doubling up from a freshman year finish of 7 to 15. The next hurdle for Mustard and Providence comes Saturday night against an opponent TBD in the Hockey East Quarterfinals. It would not surprise me if Mustard signs a professional deal should the Friars lose.