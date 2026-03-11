March 11's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

Chicago has the rights to the best offensive player in Russia, someone relatively unknown by the larger fan base. Roman Kantserov is the KHL's leading goal scorer-as a 21 year old-with 33 markers in 60 games. Add in Kantserov's 31 assists, and he is over a point per game. The young Russian knows what it takes to win, having captured the KHL's Gagarin Cup in 2023-24. Kantserov is technically on the smaller side, but that only works to his advantage. This shorter frame lets Kantserov slip and slither through defenders on his way to the goal. He also isn't afraid of physicality, earning a team high 57 penalty minutes this campaign. If Kantserov comes to the United States next season, the Blackhawks offense will have received a jolt of energy.