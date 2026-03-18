March 18's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

With the Chicago Blackhawks passing the torch to the younger players, it's easy to get lost in the superstars already lighting up the United Center. In this weekly series, I break down the best performances from the next wave of Chicago Blackhawks. Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Ashton Cumby: Defenseman, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) 2025 6th Round, 162nd Overall.
The Blackhawks found size and intensity with this selection of Ashton Cumby. Cumby has over 200 games of WHL games, earned through sheer force of will and blue line brutality. Last season in Seattle, Cumby had 102 penalty minutes through 68 games. Between 2023-2025 he had 24 fights according to Blackhawks Scouting Director Mike Doneghey. When Cumby drops the gloves, he usually doesn't lose. Doneghey said this past summer of Cumby, "We (Him and Kyle Davidson) felt the need to get harder, tougher to protect some of our skill guys. It was very clear to us when you go through the combine interviews. You ask other players who's the toughest guy in the Western League, who's the toughest guy in the OHL. Without any hesitation, every kid in the Western League said Cumby."
I like Cumby's skill development, doubling last year's goal total to four this season. His skating has improved, and Cumby's +/- went from -11 in 2024-25 to +13 in 2026. Whether he makes the NHL down the road is unknown this early. However, I do see a number of parallels between Cumby current Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier
Anton Frondell: Forward Djugardens (SHL). 2025 1st Round, 3rd Overall.
Frondell has had an astounding 18 year old seasons in the SHL. His deadly shot made Frondell the first player his age to score 20 goals in the league since Daniel Sedin's 1998-99 campaign. Djugardens started their best of three first round playoff series last night against Malmo Redhawks. Wouldn't you guess, Frondell was the overtime hero, sealing a 3-2 victory for Djugardens.
What makes Djugardens' playoff run even more intriguing for Chicago Blackhawks fans, is that Frondell's teammate is top 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Viggo Bjorck. I currently have Bjorck ranked No. 6. If both players continue to heat up I could see Kyle Davidson taking Bjorck with one of his two 2026 first round picks developing a Swedish chemistry in Chicago.
Vaclav Nestrasil: Forward, University of Massachusetts-Amherst (NCAA). 2025 1st Round, 25th Overall.
Many times, players significantly drop off their production going from junior to college. The exact opposite happened for Vaclav Nestrasil, who has increased his points per game from 0.68 in Muskegon to 0.94 his freshman year. He further improved his points peer game with 1.14 as a member of the 2026 Czech World Junior Team.
What impress me most about Nestrasil is the way he elevates his game when the stakes are the highest. Most recently he had a crucial three point (1 goal + 2 assists) outing to knock off Northeastern University, contributing on all three even strength markers in the 4-1 win. I fully expect Nestrasil to continue his scoring spree Friday night when the Minutemen play Merrimack in the Hockey East semifinals.
Julius Sumpf: Forward, Providence College (NCAA). 2025 4th Round, 98th Overall.
Sumpf is a guy I've wanted to cover, and I'm so glad I get the chance to shine a light on him. He ended his junior career on a high note, winning the Gilles-Courteau Trophy with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats. Now at Providence College with fellow Blackhawks prospect John Mustard, Sumpf continues to be a pass first forward.
What separates Sumpf from other players of his archetype is incredible spatial awareness. Sumpf reads the ice in front of him like a children's book, analyzing small details defenders and exploiting them in real time to great effect. I would like to see Sumpf shoot the puck a little more, but that is quite doable as he continues his development.
Mason West: Forward, Fargo Force (USHL). 2025 1st Round, 29th Overall. Committed to Michigan State University.
One of the most overall gifted athletes of his draft class, Mason West is a physical juggernaut. He uses his massive frame to outbody and outscore opponents, especially in a physical league like the USHL. The 2007 born Fargo forward has 20 points (8 goal + 12 assists) in 31 games this season.
West also possesses an incredible character, differing his 2025-26 USHL campaign until after his senior football season, helping the Edina Hornets win another state championship. That type of integrity makes West a very skilled glue guy, integral to a locker room. His play style reminds me of a cross between Nikita Zadorov, Ryan Hartman and Vinnie Hinostroza. West is a few years out from going pro, but when he does, Chicago is going to enjoy what they see.