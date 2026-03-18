March 18's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

The Blackhawks found size and intensity with this selection of Ashton Cumby. Cumby has over 200 games of WHL games, earned through sheer force of will and blue line brutality. Last season in Seattle, Cumby had 102 penalty minutes through 68 games. Between 2023-2025 he had 24 fights according to Blackhawks Scouting Director Mike Doneghey. When Cumby drops the gloves, he usually doesn't lose. Doneghey said this past summer of Cumby, "We (Him and Kyle Davidson) felt the need to get harder, tougher to protect some of our skill guys. It was very clear to us when you go through the combine interviews. You ask other players who's the toughest guy in the Western League, who's the toughest guy in the OHL. Without any hesitation, every kid in the Western League said Cumby."