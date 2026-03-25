March 25's Best of the Next: Blackhawks Prospect Updates

With the Chicago Blackhawks passing the torch to the younger players, it's easy to get lost in the superstars already lighting up the United Center. In this weekly series, I break down the best performances from the next wave of Chicago Blackhawks. Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Ilya Kanarsky: Goaltender, AKM Tula Region (VHL). 2025 7th Round, 194th Overall.
Kanarsky is an under the radar prospect quietly producing in the VHL, Russia's second tier league. Despite playing on a 13-28 AKM Tula Region team, Kanarsky won over half the team's games while putting up a .922 save percentage, a 2.67 goals allowed average and 1 shutout. He signed an extension of unknown length on May 20, 2023. If Kanarsky's deal is up, it wouldn't shock me if he goes to Rockford based on his Russian numbers. Especially given AKM Tula Region's lackluster performance on the whole and Kanarsky's numbers in spite of it, Rockford seems like a reasonable destination.
A.J. Spellacy: Forward, Windsor Spitfires (OHL) 2024 3rd Round, 72nd Overall.
The NHL is getting faster every year. That being the case, it makes sense that the Blackhawks selected A.J. Spellacy. His quickness and physicality makes him an asset to Windsor. The 6'foot 3, 205 pound defenseman has good puck control, running through opponents on his way to the net. Spellacy's maturity is a plus, exhibited in an interview with the Windsor Star. Despite playing the sub .500 Guelph Storm for their first playoff round, Spellacy remains focused on the task at hand.
“I don’t think we’ll take them lightly,” Spellacy said to Jim Parker of the Windsor Star. “Start with Game 1, think of it as it’s the biggest game of the season. I think we really have that playoff mentality. Take it game-by-game and obviously every game matters.”
That sort of mindfulness will serves Spellacy well in the professional game.
Marek Vanacker: Forward, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). 2024 1st Round, 27th Overall.
It's an exceptionally good thing when two of your top prospects in the same league are battling for the goal scoring title. Chicago had that great fortune with Marek Vanacker edging out fellow Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham for the OHL goals lead 47-46. Vanacker accomplished this through his five points (3 goals + 2 assists) during a pair of home games. The OHL's top team starts their playoff journey March 27 against the Sudbury Wolves, with Vanacker leading the charge.
Parker Holmes: Forward, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL). 2025 4th Round, 102nd Overall.
Holmes has done well in his fourth line position this season with Brantford. He played a gritty, checking role while producing a respectable 17 points (6 goals + 11 assists) in 49 games plus 37 penalty minutes. With eight Bulldogs over 18, I think we will get a better sense of what his ceiling is in 2026-27.