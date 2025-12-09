NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev

The Chicago Blackhawks have many pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) this season. Because of this, the Blackhawks could be active as sellers if they find themselves out of a playoff spot as we get closer to the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Among their most notable pending UFAs is forward Ilya Mikheyev. If the Blackhawks make him available this season, he would likely generate interest, as he is a solid forward who can score and kill penalties. He also just had a 20-goal and 34-point season in 2024-25.

Due to this, let's look at three teams that could target Mikheyev if the Blackhawks shop him this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals could be an interesting landing spot for Mikheyev if the Blackhawks shop him. He would offer them another solid option for their third line and could give them a bit more secondary offensive production if brought in.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning will likely be on the hunt for forward depth this season, as their bottom six could use a boost. As a result of this, Mikheyev could fit in nicely in their bottom six if acquired. He would also give them another option to work with on their penalty kill, which would not be a bad thing for the Bolts.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings could also be a team to watch when it comes to Mikheyev. When looking at their roster, it is clear that they could use some help on the wing, and Mikheyev could provide them with just that if acquired.