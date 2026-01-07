NHL Rumors: 4 Blackhawks On New Trade Board

The Chicago Blackhawks are once among the bottom teams in the NHL this season. Due to this, there is certainly a chance that they will be sellers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline.

With the Blackhawks struggling, a few of their players have been brought up as potential trade candidates.

In his latest trade board for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin included Blackhawks players Nick Foligno, Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, and Laurent Brossoit.

Out of the four players, Foligno was the only one in Larkin's "Names to keep an eye on" tier. Larkin brought up the possibility of Foligno being traded to a contender, but also noted that would likely only happen if the Blackhawks captain wants it to.

Plenty of playoff clubs would love to have Foligno, as he is a leader who plays a heavy game, multiple positions, and is still an effective bottom-six forward. In 20 games this season, he has recorded one goal, seven points, and 51 hits.

As for Murphy, Dickinson, and Brossoit, they were all in Larkin's "Theoretical trade chips if their teams fall out of contention" tier.

Murphy undoubtedly has the potential to generate interest from contenders as we get closer to the deadline. Playoff clubs are always on the hunt for big, right-shot defensemen, and Murphy fits that description. The pending UFA could be a nice pickup for a contender looking to boost their bottom pairing.

Dickinson is another Blackhawks pending UFA who makes sense as a trade candidate. Teams looking for a solid two-way center for their bottom six could call about Dickinson. This is especially so with the center trade market not being the strongest.

As for Brossoit, it is known that the Blackhawks are trying to find the veteran goalie a new home. The 32-year-old's strong resume could help him generate some interest if a playoff club is looking to improve at the backup position.