NHL Rumors: Blackhawks Center's Trade Market Could Heat Up

The Chicago Blackhawks currently have a 16-18-7 record and are seventh in the Central Division. With this, there is certainly a good chance that they will be sellers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline.

The Blackhawks have multiple pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) who have the potential to generate interest around the league. One of them is center Jason Dickinson, as he is the type of two-way forward that playoff teams like to add to their depth ahead of the playoffs.

Now, based on a recent move in the NHL, the possibility of Dickinson's trade market starting to heat up should not be ruled out.

The San Jose Sharks made a significant move on Jan. 4, as they re-signed forward Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension. Wennberg was one of the top centers creating chatter in the rumor mill due to his pending UFA status, but that can now be forgotten with him extending with the Sharks.

With Wennberg now off the board for contenders, more teams could start to keep an eye on Dickinson. While Dickinson does not produce the same kind of offense as Wennberg, he is still a notable pending UFA center on a struggling Blackhawks club. With this, teams in need of help at center certainly could look to bring him in as a rental. This is especially so when noting that he kills penalties.

In 28 games this season with the Blackhawks, Dickinson has recorded four goals, four assists, eight points, and 31 hits.