NHL Rumors: Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Connected To 2 Teams

After a solid start to the season, the Chicago Blackhawks have been going through some big-time struggles as of late. The Blackhawks are currently on a six-game losing streak and have won only two out of their last 10 contests.

Due to the Blackhawks' current struggles, they now have a 13-17-6 record and are at the very bottom of the NHL standings. With this, they are starting to stand out as prime sellers, and one of their most notable trade candidates is pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) defenseman Connor Murphy.

With the Blackhawks having so many promising young defensemen in their system, it would not be particularly surprising if they flipped Murphy by the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Due to this, Murphy was included in The Athletic's latest NHL trade matchmaker column. In it, Pierre LeBrun named the Florida Panthers as the team that could land Murphy, while Chris Johnston picked the Vegas Golden Knights.

LeBrun going with the Panthers is understandable, as it is clear that they could use more depth on their blueline. If they added Murphy, he would provide them with another solid veteran blueliner as they look to win their third straight Stanley Cup. A right of side of Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, and Murphy would be a strong trio for Florida.

Yet, Johnston picking the Golden Knights is also easy to understand, as it is no secret that they need to upgrade the right side of the blueline. When looking at the Golden Knights' current roster, Murphy could fit nicely on their second pairing if acquired. However, even if he played bottom-pairing minutes for Vegas, he would still improve their group.