NHL Rumors: Blackhawks Named Potential Fit For Sabres Star

Should the Blackhawks look to sign this Sabres star if he hits the free-agent market this summer?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be an interesting team to watch during the offseason. They are in a position to upgrade their roster if they wish to, and one specific area that they could look to improve is their top six.
Now, they are being viewed as a potential match for the NHL's top pending unrestricted free agent (UFA).
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz mentioned the Blackhawks as a potential fit for Buffalo Sabres star forward Alex Tuch if he ends up hitting the market this offseason.
"Chicago comes to mind, assuming he would want to join a team that is not quite a lock to contend right away," Gretz wrote about Tuch.
The idea of the Blackhawks signing Tuch is certainly interesting. He would give them a proven top-six winger and a star to play with center Connor Bedard. Furthermore, due to his strong two-way play, he would fit on the Blackhawks' power play and penalty kill if signed.
However, as good of a player as Tuch is, the Blackhawks also have several promising youngsters in their system who have good upside. Because of this, a long-term deal for Tuch could come with some risk for Chicago, even if he would be a strong fit on their roster in the short term.
In 70 games this season for the Sabres, Tuch has recorded 29 goals, 39 assists, 59 points, 75 hits, 78 blocks, and a plus-20 rating. This is after he had 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games with the Sabres in 2024-25.