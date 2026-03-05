Logo
Chicago Blackhawks
Powered by Roundtable
Report: Blackhawks' Nick Foligno Linked To 2 Teams cover image

Report: Blackhawks' Nick Foligno Linked To 2 Teams

Michael DeRosa
3h
Partner
395Members·2,638Posts
michaelderosa@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

These two teams have reportedly checked in on Nick Foligno.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild are two teams that have "checked in" on Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno.

Kaplan also reported that it is possible that the Blackhawks could end up trading Foligno for the "right situation." 

Hearing that the Blue Jackets have interest in Foligno is not surprising. Foligno was once their captain and is one of the most popular players in their franchise history. The Blue Jackets are also fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, so bringing in a well-respected leader like Foligno would make sense for them.

As for the Wild, they have Stanley Cup aspirations and could use a veteran like Foligno in their room. It would also give him the chance to play with his brother, Marcus Foligno, which would make for a cool story. The Blackhawks forward could work well in the Wild's  bottom six or even as their 13th forward. 

It will be interesting to see what happens with Foligno and the Blackhawks from here, but the captain is generating interest. 

Chicago BlackhawksBlackhawksNick FolignoColumbus Blue JacketsMinnesota Wild
Latest News
4