Report: Blackhawks' Nick Foligno Linked To 2 Teams

Kaplan also reported that it is possible that the Blackhawks could end up trading Foligno for the "right situation."
Hearing that the Blue Jackets have interest in Foligno is not surprising. Foligno was once their captain and is one of the most popular players in their franchise history. The Blue Jackets are also fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, so bringing in a well-respected leader like Foligno would make sense for them.
As for the Wild, they have Stanley Cup aspirations and could use a veteran like Foligno in their room. It would also give him the chance to play with his brother, Marcus Foligno, which would make for a cool story. The Blackhawks forward could work well in the Wild's bottom six or even as their 13th forward.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Foligno and the Blackhawks from here, but the captain is generating interest.