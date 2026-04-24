NHL Rumors: Blackhawks Urged To Target 3 Star Forwards

Could the Blackhawks look to make a splash this summer?
It is no secret that the Chicago Blackhawks could use another star forward in their top six to give Connor Bedard most support. Due to this, it would be understandable if they looked to make at least one significant move during the offseason.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz urged the Blackhawks to target Jason Robertson, Robert Thomas, and Brady Tkachuk this summer.
"With another star likely on the horizon, the Blackhawks should dip into their prospect pool and trade some of them for another impact player. If somebody like Jason Robertson, Robert Thomas, or even Brady Tkachuk is available, they need to get in on it," Gretz wrote.
The idea of Robertsom joining the Blackhawks is a fascinating one. The 26-year-old forward will be a restricted free agent this summer and is due for a raise from his current $7.75 million cap hit.
If the Blackhawks acquired Robertson from the Dallas Stars, he would have the potential to be a perfect addition for their top six. In 82 games this regular season, Robertson had 45 goals, 51 assists, and 96 points.
If the Blackhawks landed Thomas, he would give them a long-term one-two punch down the middle with Bedard. However, Thomas has also played right wing in the past, so he would provide the Blackhawks with multiple different options for their top six if acquired.
In 64 games this season with the St. Louis Blues, Thomas had 25 goals, 39 assists, 64 points, and a plus-22 rating. He is signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, where he has an $8.125 million cap hit.
As for Tkachuk, he would give the Blackhawks a star power forward who is well-known for his leadership qualities. Questions about the 26-year-old winger's future with the Ottawa Senators have come up, and it would make sense if Chicago targeted him because of it.
In 60 regular-season games this season, Tkachuk had 22 goals, 59 points, and 162 hits. He is signed until the end of the 2027-28 season, carrying an $8.21 million cap hit.