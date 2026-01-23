NHL Rumors: Should Blackhawks Extend Veteran Winger?

The Blackhawks have multiple pending UFAs, and one of them is forward Ilya Mikheyev. Should the Blackhawks consider extending him?
The Chicago Blackhawks have multiple players who are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Among them is forward Ilya Mikheyev, as the 31-year-old is in the final season of his four-year, $19 million contract.
Mikheyev was traded to the Blackhawks during this past off-season in a cap dump move for the Vancouver Canucks. The change of scenery did him good, as he posted 20 goals and a career-high 34 points in 80 games during his first year with the Blackhawks in 2024-25.
Now, in his second season with the Blackhawks, Mikheyev has recorded nine goals and 17 points in his first 45 games. While his pace of production is lower so far than it was last season, he has still been giving the Blackhawks some secondary scoring. He is also being used on the Blackhawks' penalty kill again.
With Mikheyev being a pending UFA, he is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Blackhawks. When noting that he is a solid part of their top nine and a key penalty killer, should the Blackhawks try to keep him around beyond this season? It is fair to wonder if they could.
For a Mikheyev contract extension to make sense with the Blackhawks, he would likely make less than his current $4.75 million AAV. Furthermore, with the Blackhawks having several young players in their system and Mikheyev being older than 30, a short-term extension would make more sense for them.
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Blackhawks decide to do with Mikheyev from here.
