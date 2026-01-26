Report: 3 Blackhawks Generating Trade Interest

These three Blackhawks are reportedly generating trade interest.
The Chicago Blackhawks will be a team to keep an eye on leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. At the time of this writing, they have a 21-22-8 record and are sixth in the Central Division standings. They are also five points behind the San Jose Sharks for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.
With where the Blackhawks are in the standings and the team still rebuilding, there is a chance that they will be sellers this deadline season. Due to this, a few of their players are reportedly already generating interest.
"Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev and Connor Murphy are the primary players other teams are showing interest in so far, but with the standings so bunched up and not a lot of trade movement happening around the league, the Blackhawks aren’t sure exactly what offers will look like," Powers wrote.
Hearing that teams have their eye on Dickinson, Mikheyev, and Murphy is not surprising. All three of them are pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and solid veteran players, so they would each have the potential to be nice additions for a contender to bring in.
Yet, with Dickinson, Mikheyev, and Murphy all being solid parts of the Blackhawks' roster, it is also fair to wonder if they could look to extend at least one of them. It will be interesting to see what happens with this trio of Blackhawks veterans from here.