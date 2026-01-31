Avalanche vs. Red Wings: Lineups, Injuries, and Game Preview

The Colorado Avalanche will be looking to close out this road trip with a win, but it’s been a frustrating stretch.
After blazing out to a 31‑2‑7 start, the Avalanche have struggled mightily over their last 12 games. Since a comeback victory at Carolina on January 3, they’ve gone just 4‑6‑2. Where they once lost by three goals only once in their first 44 contests, the Avs have now dropped four games by three or more goals in their last eight games — including a lopsided 7‑3 defeat to Montreal on Thursday evening.
The Avs take on the Detroit Red Wings from Little Caesars Arena at 11 a.m. local time and with one less extra player. Martin Necas suffered an injury in the Montreal game and will not start today. That adds insult to injury as captain Gabriel Landeskog and star defenseman Devon Toews remain out of the lineup with injuries.
Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton - Brock Nelson - Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Joel Kiviranta
Taylor Makar- Zakhar Bardakov - Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski - Cale Makar
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Keaton Middleton - Sam Girard
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
The Red Wings have gone 6‑2‑2 over their last ten games. However, Detroit has dropped their last two contests, falling 3‑1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and losing 4‑3 in a shootout to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Despite the setbacks, right winger Patrick Kane reached a major milestone, recording the 1,375th point of his career to become the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history, surpassing former Red Wing Mike Modano.
Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who missed his fifth consecutive game on Thursday night due to a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve and will remain sidelined through the Olympic break, which concludes for the Red Wings on February 26.
On Thursday, the Wings recalled forward Sheldon Dries and defenseman Justin Holl from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. However, Holl was just sent back to the AHL this morning without playing a single game, so it appears they're going to stick with Erik Gustafsson.
Marco Kasper - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat - Andrew Copp - Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie - J.T. Compher - James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Söderblom - Michael Rasmussen - Mason Appleton
Jacob Bernard-Docker - Moritz Seider
Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Ben
Johansson - Travis Hamonic
John Gibson
Cam Talbot