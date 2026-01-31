Avalanche vs. Red Wings: Lineups, Injuries, and Game Preview

After blazing out to a 31‑2‑7 start, the Avalanche have struggled mightily over their last 12 games. Since a comeback victory at Carolina on January 3, they’ve gone just 4‑6‑2. Where they once lost by three goals only once in their first 44 contests, the Avs have now dropped four games by three or more goals in their last eight games — including a lopsided 7‑3 defeat to Montreal on Thursday evening.