Game Preview: Avalanche Look to Execute Perfect Homestand Against Reeling Rangers

DENVER — The New York Rangers opened the season trumpeting a “No BS” mantra; irony, however, has proved the more persuasive storyteller, as they limp into Ball Arena to face the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche tonight.

Not It, Chief

Captain J.T. Miller may have popularized the mantra back in training camp, but lately he’s become its most pointed punchline — the sort of recurring bit that, were late-night comedy still in its heyday, would anchor an opening monologue.

So much for "No BS."

On Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights, the 32-year-old all but abandoned the play, overskating past Pavel Dorofeyev before drifting into a half-hearted glide as the winger slipped a pass to former Canuck Ben Hutton for an easy finish. It was, in essence, the antithesis of the credo Miller introduced in October — and an effort strikingly unbecoming of a captain.

If that attitude carries over into tonight, the Avalanche (13-1-5) will happily oblige. Not only have they made a habit of striking early in the first period, they have made an even firmer habit of winning, full stop. Colorado has been superb on both sides of the puck, but this year’s group has shown a level of defensive maturity that eluded them in seasons past. And of course, having their captain and the heartbeat of the franchise, Gabriel Landeskog, back in the lineup hardly hurts.

Martin Nečas has become known for these quick strikes.

As The Hockey News noted earlier today, Scott Wedgewood will get the start while Mackenzie Blackwood continues searching for rhythm. At this stage, Wedgewood is the de facto No. 1. He leads the league in wins and is, remarkably, outpacing last season’s Hart Trophy recipient, Connor Hellebuyck. Let’s hope the momentum continues to trend upward.

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley

Gabe Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Tristen Nielsen

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Sam Girard — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

New York Rangers

Although the Rangers (10-9-2) technically sport a winning record, their season has been littered with indignities. Miller mailing in a shift is only the most recent. They opened the year with seven consecutive home losses and were shut out in five of them, a stretch so anemic it bordered on the surreal. It was shocking because this team is deep with talent, but whatever reason, they're either competitive, or they're just awful. There hasn't been much of a happy medium this season. But with that said, they do have a talented roster, and an outstanding netminder in Igor Shesterkin, so if you're the Avs, keep doing what you're doing and as Martin Nečas told The Hockey News, don't let off the gas.

Projected Lineup:

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafrenière

Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Jonny Brodzinski

Juuso Parssinen — Sam Carrick — Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Let's Party

Time to go win another one at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.

