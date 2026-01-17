Logo
Colorado Avalanche
Powered by Roundtable
Game Preview: Avs Aim to Re-Assert Home-Ice Dominance cover image

Game Preview: Avs Aim to Re-Assert Home-Ice Dominance

Ryan O’Hara
1h
Partner
152Members·1.1KPosts
RyanOHara@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ryan O’Hara
1h
Updated at Jan 17, 2026, 01:28
Partner

The Colorado Avalanche have to start a new home winning streak and that could start tonight at Ball Arena.

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8) welcome the Nashville Predators (22-20-4) to Ball Arena this evening. 

It always felt inevitable that the Avalanche would hit a bump at some point, especially given their torrid pace and a growing list of injuries. That moment arrived earlier this week when Colorado fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, snapping a 17-game home winning streak.

Colorado Avalanche

There was, however, some positive news on the health front. Starting goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood was activated off injured reserve earlier this week, providing a boost to Colorado’s crease as the schedule tightens.

Captain Gabe Landeskog remains in week two of a projected six-to-eight-week recovery timeline after suffering broken ribs. While his return date could shift, the organization appears content to prioritize a full recovery before reintroducing its captain into the lineup.

Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon continues his pursuit of franchise history. With 36 goals already this season and 37 games remaining, MacKinnon needs 22 more to surpass Michel Goulet’s Avalanche record for goals in a single campaign.

Colorado has also enjoyed recent success against Nashville, going 3-1-1 in their last five meetings. MacKinnon has been a driving force in those games, posting eight points (four goals, four assists) during that stretch.

Projected Lineup:

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov — Ivan Ivan — Gavin Brindley

Sam Malinski — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Samuel Girard

MacKenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Nashville Predators

The Predators possess a capable offensive group, but defensive inconsistencies have plagued them throughout the season. Nashville has surrendered 151 goals, the sixth-most in the Western Conference, and while their 129 goals scored are serviceable, extended time spent defending in their own zone has made it difficult to generate sustained offensive momentum.

As always, Ryan O’Reilly’s matchup against the team that drafted him adds intrigue. Speculation about a potential reunion with Colorado continues to circulate, keeping his name firmly in the rumor mill.

Projected Lineup:

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Justin Barron — Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Game Night

As always, stay tuned to The Hockey News for full coverage and updates throughout the evening. Enjoy the game.

Game Day