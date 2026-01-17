Game Preview: Avs Aim to Re-Assert Home-Ice Dominance

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche (33-4-8) welcome the Nashville Predators (22-20-4) to Ball Arena this evening.
It always felt inevitable that the Avalanche would hit a bump at some point, especially given their torrid pace and a growing list of injuries. That moment arrived earlier this week when Colorado fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, snapping a 17-game home winning streak.
There was, however, some positive news on the health front. Starting goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood was activated off injured reserve earlier this week, providing a boost to Colorado’s crease as the schedule tightens.
Captain Gabe Landeskog remains in week two of a projected six-to-eight-week recovery timeline after suffering broken ribs. While his return date could shift, the organization appears content to prioritize a full recovery before reintroducing its captain into the lineup.
Meanwhile, Nathan MacKinnon continues his pursuit of franchise history. With 36 goals already this season and 37 games remaining, MacKinnon needs 22 more to surpass Michel Goulet’s Avalanche record for goals in a single campaign.
Colorado has also enjoyed recent success against Nashville, going 3-1-1 in their last five meetings. MacKinnon has been a driving force in those games, posting eight points (four goals, four assists) during that stretch.
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov — Ivan Ivan — Gavin Brindley
Sam Malinski — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Samuel Girard
MacKenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
The Predators possess a capable offensive group, but defensive inconsistencies have plagued them throughout the season. Nashville has surrendered 151 goals, the sixth-most in the Western Conference, and while their 129 goals scored are serviceable, extended time spent defending in their own zone has made it difficult to generate sustained offensive momentum.
As always, Ryan O’Reilly’s matchup against the team that drafted him adds intrigue. Speculation about a potential reunion with Colorado continues to circulate, keeping his name firmly in the rumor mill.
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Steven Stamkos
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby
Justin Barron — Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
As always, stay tuned to The Hockey News for full coverage and updates throughout the evening. Enjoy the game.