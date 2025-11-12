LIVE UPDATES: Ducks vs. Avalanche

DENVER — Good evening, everyone. We are live from Ball Arena.

First Period

Artturi Lehkonen scores just 26 seconds into the game off a one-timer set up by Nathan MacKinnon.

Avs are firing on all cylinders.

Leo Carlsson punched in a goal late in the period on a beautiful feed from Jacob Trouba, and Carlsson was right on it and zipped it by Wedgewood from in front of the net. 1-1 tie after the first.

Second Period

Scary moment early as Jackson Lacombe crashed into Wedgewood and was called for goaltender interference. Wedgewood remained down and took several minutes to recover with assistance from a trainer. However, he will remain in the game.

Gabe Landeskog scores -- for real this time! Sam Malinski's stick breaks on the initial shot from the point and Landeskog clears the garbage off Nichushkin's shot to snag his first of the season.

Third Period

Martin Necas scores 7:02 into the period off a double deflection. MacKinnon fired the initial shot that bounced off Artturi Lehkonen's skate and Necas redirected the puck by Dostal. Great goal and the Avs have a two-goal advantage.

Parker Kelly scored an empty net goal with 2:21 remaining in regulation 17:39 for the 4-1 final.