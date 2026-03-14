Red-Hot Avalanche Visit Jets At Canada Life Centre

The Colorado Avalanche have been on a season-long tear, and today they aim to keep that momentum as they visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Center to finish a two-game road swing.
Colorado enters today’s matchup fresh off a 5-1 rout of the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Nathan MacKinnon returned after a major penalty and a rescinded game misconduct stemming from a collision with Edmonton’s Connor Ingram, channeling any frustration into a four-point performance (1G, 3A), including the game-winner.
Martin Nečas scored his 30th goal of the season, and Nazem Kadri notched his first regular-season goal for Colorado since April 29, 2022. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 of 29 shots for his 25th win, a new career high.
The Avalanche maintain a five-point lead over the Dallas Stars and hold a key game in hand.
This game marks the first of two visits to Winnipeg in a two-week span. Colorado beat the Jets 3-2 on December 19 at Ball Arena, with Parker Kelly scoring the game-winner. Tonight, Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to start in net after a shaky outing Tuesday.
Thursday’s lineup featured 11 forwards and seven defensemen, debuting Nick Blankenburg, acquired from Nashville. The seventh defenseman logged 9:31, the lowest among the blueline, but will likely get another chance in Winnipeg.
MacKinnon’s four-point night keeps him just behind Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead (108 points to 111), though his 44 goals remain first in the NHL. Nečas is tied with Brock Nelson for second on the team with 30 goals, and Cale Makar is one goal shy of a fourth consecutive 20-goal season.
Nazem Kadri – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Nečas
Joel Kiviranta – Brock Nelson – Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly – Jack Drury – Nicolas Roy
Gavin Brindley – Zakhar Bardakov
This is subject to change as Ross Colton's status remains unknown as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. He suffered the injury on Tuesday when the Avalanche suffered a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Colton exited the game in the second period and did not return.
Devon Toews – Cale Makar
Josh Manson – Brent Burns
Brett Kulak – Sam Malinski
Nick Blankenburg
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season and seeing Connor Hellebuyck earn the Vezina and Hart, Winnipeg entered 2025-26 with high expectations. But a slow start, injuries, and inconsistent play have left them seven points out of the second Western Conference wild card.
Hellebuyck missed three weeks after knee surgery in November, and Winnipeg lost eight of ten games without him, then 11 of 12 after his return. The Jets are fighting to avoid sinking to the bottom of the Central Division.
Trade deadline moves included sending Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn to Buffalo for Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, and draft picks, as well as trading Tanner Pearson for a 2026 draft pick. Despite these moves, closing the gap on playoff contenders remains a steep climb.
Winnipeg is in the middle of an eight-game homestand. Today’s game kicks off a back-to-back set, with the St. Louis Blues visiting Sunday. The Jets have lost their last two games, 4-1 to Anaheim and 6-3 to New York. Hellebuyck, fresh off Olympic gold with the U.S., is expected to start again.
The blue line will be depleted, with Neal Pionk and Colin Miller out, along with Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter.
Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with 30 goals, 49 assists, and 79 points; Kyle Connor is second in all three categories (29G, 43A, 72 PTS). Josh Morrissey leads all defensemen with 11 goals, 33 assists, and 44 points.
Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti – Adam Lowry – Gabe Vilardi
Gustav Nyquist – Jonathan Toews – Isak Rosén
Cole Koepke – Morgan Barron – Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey – Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg – Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury – Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Colorado looks to extend their dominance and maintain a stranglehold atop the Central Division, while Winnipeg hopes a strong home stand can spark a playoff push. Expect a fast, technical showdown in Winnipeg.