A Former Cup-Winning Avalanche Defenseman Is Running Into The Same Problem Again—Just In A Different City

“I feel like it's pretty rare to have a guy like 'Dahls,' then follow him up with Samuelsson, and then follow him up with 'OP,' then myself,” Byram added. “But the biggest thing is we just had fun and enjoyed coming to the rink, and playing with each other. It didn't really matter who you were out there with. It felt like you were comfortable on the ice with him, and there was no ego, in terms of who was having the success. I felt like every different night it was a different guy scoring a big goal, or making a big play, or blocking a big shot, or making a big defensive play. That's the most important thing. We have a bunch of selfless guys that just want to succeed.”