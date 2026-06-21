A Former Cup-Winning Avalanche Defenseman Is Running Into The Same Problem Again—Just In A Different City

Bowen Byram, a Cup-winning former Avalanche defenseman, is facing the same familiar challenge in Buffalo, where strong production hasn’t quieted ongoing questions about his long-term role and fit.
A familiar name to the Colorado Avalanche keeps circling back into the same conversation—but the uniform has changed, not the question.
Bowen Byram, a Stanley Cup champion with Colorado in 2022, was dealt to the Buffalo Sabres in March 2024 in the Casey Mittelstadt trade, a move driven largely by the Avalanche’s need for center depth and the reality of a crowded blue line ahead of him. In Colorado, the path upward was always going to be blocked by Cale Makar and Devon Toews. In Buffalo, the names are different, but the problem feels familiar.
Because the conversation hasn’t changed much.
Now in Buffalo, Byram has carved out a strong role and settled into the organization without friction. There’s no indication of dissatisfaction with the team, the city, or the locker room. But the same core issue continues to define his trajectory: he sees himself as a top-pair defenseman, and the depth chart in front of him does not.
With Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, and Owen Power ahead of him in the Sabres’ defensive hierarchy, the ceiling he’s chasing remains difficult to reach.
That reality is beginning to shape how the rest of his situation is being viewed externally as well.
According to The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta, there is growing belief that Byram’s next contract discussion could land in the neighborhood of $10 million annually. It’s a number that reflects his talent and pedigree, but also raises questions given how his role is currently defined night to night.
On the ice, the production is not in dispute. Byram posted career highs with 11 goals and 42 points in 82 games, matched a personal best with 31 assists, and finished with a plus-15 rating. But usage tells a more nuanced story. He is not a fixture on the top power-play unit, and while he contributes on the penalty kill, his responsibilities still sit a step below Buffalo’s top defensive assignments. His 22:20 average ice time ranked third on the team, trailing Dahlin (24:11) and Samuelsson (22:50).
That gap—between production, usage, and perception—is where the tension quietly builds.
There’s also a more uncomfortable layer emerging beneath it: whether this is simply a matter of opportunity, or a recurring mismatch between player expectation and team structure.
Byram has one year left on his deal before becoming eligible for an extension on July 1. His agent, Darren Ferris, has a reputation for encouraging clients to explore leverage in the open market, and league-wide expectations suggest free agency will at least be part of the process if a long-term agreement isn’t reached early.
But the bigger question is no longer just contractual—it’s philosophical.
How long can a player who sees himself in a top-pair role remain in environments where those minutes are already spoken for?
At 25, Byram is no longer developing in the traditional sense. He is a Stanley Cup-winning defenseman with established production across multiple seasons and systems. Yet the structural reality has followed him from Colorado to Buffalo: strong value, strong impact, but an unclear fit at the very top of a depth chart.
Naturally, that has led to occasional speculation about a return to Colorado. But even as a thought exercise, the complications are obvious. The Avalanche remain built around Makar and Toews at the top of their defense, leaving little room for a player trying to step into a role that does not exist there. From a roster-building standpoint, Colorado would also have to weigh whether a more cost-efficient option like Brett Kulak better fits their third-pair needs.
For now, Buffalo is where the decision-making pressure sits.
The Sabres’ season itself reflected both frustration and flashes of breakthrough. After long stretches of inconsistency, the team surged from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to second place with a 39-9-5 run, ultimately reaching the second round of the playoffs before falling in seven games to the Montreal Canadiens.
Byram’s perspective on that stretch has remained consistent—frustration blended with belief.
“I had never had any season like the team had here, but sometimes it's a good way to learn about yourself and your teammates, and ultimately grow as a player,” Byram said during his end-of-season press conference. “But getting back to the playoffs, it's the most fun time of year. There's nothing like it. Just seeing everybody lay it on the line every night, every shift is what makes it so special. It was a super fun year.
“I don't think anybody in our room is just satisfied with making the playoffs and losing in the second round.”
The internal appreciation for the group around him has also been clear, even as his future remains unresolved.
“I feel like it's pretty rare to have a guy like 'Dahls,' then follow him up with Samuelsson, and then follow him up with 'OP,' then myself,” Byram added. “But the biggest thing is we just had fun and enjoyed coming to the rink, and playing with each other. It didn't really matter who you were out there with. It felt like you were comfortable on the ice with him, and there was no ego, in terms of who was having the success. I felt like every different night it was a different guy scoring a big goal, or making a big play, or blocking a big shot, or making a big defensive play. That's the most important thing. We have a bunch of selfless guys that just want to succeed.”
Still, the most revealing comments continue to come when the conversation shifts away from the room and back toward his own priorities.
“I think there's a ton of things. First-and-foremost, I don't want to lose anymore. I want to be on a good team every year. I want to compete for a Stanley Cup every year. I want to be playing important games every year, and then there's more personal stuff like where you fit in, what your role is,” Byram said after a pause.
“When I signed my extension last summer, I thought maybe I wouldn't have to talk about this for awhile. But I don't know. I'm just taking things a day at a time, trying to be a good teammate, work on my game and improve and put myself in the best position possible.”
In the end, that’s what defines where this stands: not dissatisfaction, not controversy—but alignment.
Byram is producing, contributing, and valued. But he is also searching for a definition of role that has remained just out of reach in two different markets.
And that’s where the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.
During Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, there were moments when his talent surfaced in unmistakable ways—none more emblematic than Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against Edmonton, when he activated into the rush late in a key sequence and helped swing momentum in a series the Avalanche would ultimately sweep. Even then, the ability was never the question. The question was how to fully define it inside a structure built around elite, established anchors.
That question hasn’t gone away.
It has simply changed cities.
And until the answer does, the conversation around Bowen Byram will likely keep following the same script—no matter where he’s playing.