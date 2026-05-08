"A Kick In The Ass": How Ross Colton Forced His Way Back In

Benched in the press box to start the postseason, Ross Colton returned with a sharper edge, tighter detail, and a renewed sense of urgency that quietly reshaped his role.
Prior to Game 1 of the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, one familiar face was noticeably absent from the ice.
Instead, Ross Colton sat in the press box — sharply dressed, a Rolex Submariner visible beneath his sleeve — watching from a place no player wants to occupy in late April.
There was a temptation to walk over and say hello, if only out of simple human courtesy, but a quick read of Colton’s body language suggested solitude was probably the kinder gesture. His expression carried the kind of quiet, steely intensity elite athletes often wear before defining moments. Not quite Michael Phelps before an Olympic final, but close enough for the comparison to feel warranted.
The difference, of course, was that this was not anticipation. It was frustration. Anger. Embarrassment, perhaps. The emotional weight that comes with being removed from the lineup when the stakes are at their highest and the calendar offers no room for sentiment.
Colton remained out for Game 2 as well. But after Colorado opened the series with consecutive wins at home, he was reinserted into the lineup once the series shifted on the road, and from that point forward, the 29-year-old played like a player determined to reestablish himself shift by shift.
Following practice on Thursday, Colton did not shy away from what he felt in the moment. He admitted he was “pissed off” when he came out of the lineup, though he also acknowledged that the message may have ultimately helped sharpen his game.
“Maybe it was good for me,” he stated. “A little kick in the ass. You come back in and play with a little bit of an edge. I feel like I play physical like that. So, just for me, every night, just find a way to make an impact. Get pucks behind their D, get bodies on guys.”
The Reset Behind The Message
That, ultimately, was the purpose behind Jared Bednar’s decision. It was less about punishment and more about urgency — a push to help Colton rediscover the pace, physicality, and disruptive energy that have long made him an effective middle-six forward.
To Colton’s credit, the season itself was never entirely straightforward. His production dipped compared to previous years, finishing with nine goals and 24 points in 73 games, numbers that fell below the standard he had previously set. Yet context matters. Just one season earlier, he missed time with a broken foot and still produced at a higher rate, while during his first full NHL season with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021–22 — shortly after winning the Stanley Cup as a rookie — he recorded 22 goals and 39 points in 79 games.
The numbers illustrate a difficult offensive season, but they do not fully define the player. Colorado never stopped valuing Colton’s versatility, physical edge, or playoff-style identity. What Bednar appeared to be searching for was not a different player, but a more assertive version of the one already in the room.
Earning Trust In Limited Minutes
The usage numbers, however, suggest that trust has not yet been fully restored. Over Colorado’s final three regular-season games, Colton averaged 13:01 of ice time per night. Since returning to the lineup in the playoffs, that number has dipped closer to 10:52, including just 9:29 in Game 2.
Still, that reduced role may simply be part of the challenge being presented to him. Less ice time naturally means fewer opportunities to generate offense, fewer chances to leave a visible imprint, and fewer moments to work his way back into a coach’s full confidence. Yet within that structure, Colton has responded. He has recorded two assists over his last two games while bringing a noticeably higher level of pace and physical engagement to his shifts.
From Bednar’s perspective, that response has been the most encouraging development of all.
“I have been impressed with the way he’s played and the results that we’re getting, especially in this series,” he said. “I would say it looks like he’s playing with more urgency. That’s what he’s doing. It’s that time of year where every play matters, and I think that’s the way he’s treating the game. And I think that’s the way you have to treat it this time of year.”
And with Colorado holding a 2–0 series lead, that type of detail-oriented response — from depth players finding their edge at exactly the right time — is often the difference between momentum and hesitation, between surviving a series and controlling it. It is the kind of contribution that quietly shapes April hockey more than any single headline moment.
The question now is whether Colton can translate that response into a larger role as the series continues.