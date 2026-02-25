A Quiet Addition Could Be a Game-Changer for the Avalanche

In just 11 games with Colorado, Puustinen has tallied three goals and three assists for six points, quickly establishing himself as a reliable offensive contributor. At his current scoring rate with the Eagles, he is on pace to reach seven goals by his 26th game with the club. That would put him roughly nine games ahead of the pace it took to reach seven goals in his previous 35-game stint — a clear sign that his offensive touch is translating seamlessly with his new team.