A Quiet Addition Could Be a Game-Changer for the Avalanche

Chris MacFarland may have quietly struck again.
The Colorado Avalanche general manager has built a reputation for uncovering value on the margins, and early signs suggest his latest move could be another savvy addition. The winger acquired in the trade that sent defenseman Ilya Solovyov out of the organization is already making an impression with the Colorado Eagles — 26-year-old Valtteri Puustinen.
Before arriving in Loveland, Puustinen recorded seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 35 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Since joining the Eagles, he hasn’t missed a beat.
In just 11 games with Colorado, Puustinen has tallied three goals and three assists for six points, quickly establishing himself as a reliable offensive contributor. At his current scoring rate with the Eagles, he is on pace to reach seven goals by his 26th game with the club. That would put him roughly nine games ahead of the pace it took to reach seven goals in his previous 35-game stint — a clear sign that his offensive touch is translating seamlessly with his new team.
Does this one-timer give you right-handed Artturi Lehkonen feels?
Given the Avalanche made a headline-grabbing trade on Tuesday, sending their longest-tenured defenseman, Sam Girard, and a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for defenseman Brett Kulak, it’s clear Colorado is actively managing its roster. But come playoff time, Puustinen could emerge as a valuable, underrated depth piece for the organization.
Puustinen is a naturally skilled winger with excellent puck control and sharp playmaking ability. He reads the ice intelligently, finds seams in the defense on the power play, and possesses a quick, deceptive release that keeps goaltenders guessing. His consistent production at the AHL level shows he can generate offense in multiple ways.
One of his most underrated strengths is his ability to move the puck seamlessly through the neutral zone. He supports breakouts with poise, makes smart passes, and is exceptionally difficult to dislodge from the puck. Calm and composed under pressure, Puustinen’s game meshes perfectly with Colorado’s up-tempo, possession-based style.
And dare I say, his ability to carry the puck and facilitate transition play could give the Avalanche the spark their power-play unit has lacked this season — an area that arguably cost them in last year’s playoffs.
With his vision, skill, and composure, Puustinen has the tools to make an immediate impact on both the Eagles and, eventually, the Avalanche.