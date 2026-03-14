AHL Veteran Enjoying Late-Career Surge

Jayson Megna is having one heck of a campaign for the Colorado Eagles.
For starters, Megna was selected as one of the captains for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, marking the first All-Star appearance of his 14-year professional career. The honor comes at age 36, a testament to both his longevity and his continued impact on the ice.
And this season has certainly backed it up.
Megna is on pace for perhaps the best season of his career. His 23 goals already represent a career high, and if he maintains his current pace, he could finish the year with roughly 29 goals and 27 assists for 56 points. That total would match the career-best 56 points he recorded during the 2023–24 season with the Providence Bruins, when he posted 19 goals and 37 assists.
Few players are more deserving of the recognition.
Megna is in his sixth season with the Eagles (2019–23, 2024– ) and continues to be one of the organization’s most important leaders. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native has served as Colorado’s captain for four seasons and currently has 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points this year.
Across his AHL career, Megna has compiled an impressive résumé. In 579 games with Colorado, Providence, Hershey, Utica, Hartford, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he has tallied 175 goals and 208 assists for 383 points.
Megna also brings extensive NHL experience, having appeared in 204 games with Boston, Anaheim, Colorado, Vancouver, the New York Rangers, and Pittsburgh, recording 12 goals and 21 assists.
Beyond his on-ice accomplishments, Megna also shared a memorable family moment earlier this season when a piece of Olympic history visited Blue Arena. During USA Hockey Night with the Eagles, Megna’s father-in-law, Jim Craig—the legendary goaltender from Team USA’s 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic gold medal team—dropped the ceremonial puck alongside Megna and his granddaughter.
Moments like that have helped make this season particularly special.
And with the regular season entering its final stretch, Megna’s leadership continues to play a key role for Colorado. The Eagles currently sit at 35-14-4, good for third place in the Western Conference behind the Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings) and the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings).
For Megna, it’s shaping up to be a remarkable season—one that proves even in year 14 of a professional career, some players are still capable of reaching new heights.