Are The Avalanche Addicted To Nostalgia Instead Of Progress?

On the surface, Colorado didn’t want to lose MacFarland. But his tenure ends up as something of a mixed ledger. He was aggressive in trying to extend the window, moving draft capital and prospects for immediate help while reshaping the roster on the fly. Some of it worked. Some of it didn’t. And by the time the Avalanche reached the Western Conference Final, the flaws were hard to miss—especially a defense that lacked bite and a forward group that simply got overwhelmed physically in a four-game sweep.