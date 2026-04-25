Are the Avalanche Still the Stanley Cup Favorite? Latest Odds Tell the Story

The Avalanche have taken a 3-0 series lead over the Kings, but do the latest Stanley Cup odds still view Colorado as the team to beat?
When the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs opened, the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche were widely viewed as the team to beat. One week into the postseason, that opinion has only strengthened.
Avalanche Still Set the Standard
Despite leading the NHL with 298 goals during the regular season, Colorado has already shown it can win in a far different style when the stakes rise. The Avalanche now hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings after Thursday’s 4-2 win, moving within one victory of the second round. Artturi Lehkonen led the charge with a goal and an assist, while Scott Wedgewood earned his third straight win to begin the playoffs.
Just as impressive is how Colorado has done it without needing nightly fireworks from every star in the lineup. Maurice Richard Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon, who scored a career-best 53 goals this season, has not been forced to carry the offense because the Avalanche have leaned on their depth, defensive structure, and steady goaltending.
Colorado is now 13 wins away from becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winner to lift the Stanley Cup since the 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks. History has not always been kind to regular-season juggernauts, but this Avalanche team appears equipped to buck that trend.
Updated Stanley Cup Odds
According to the latest FanDuel Stanley Cup futures odds, Colorado remains the clear favorite at +240, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes at +320. The Tampa Bay Lightning sit next at +850, while the Dallas Stars are listed at +1200. The Buffalo Sabres have climbed into the conversation at +1400, with both the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens close behind at +1500.
Further down the board, the Vegas Golden Knights are +1900, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers at +2000 and the Utah Mammoth at +2200. The Minnesota Wild check in at +2500, while the Anaheim Ducks are +3000. Longer shots include the Boston Bruins at +6000, Ottawa Senators at +10000, Pittsburgh Penguins at +17500, and the Kings at +25000.
While Colorado has tightened its grip on the Western Conference picture, Edmonton still looms as a potential obstacle as it chases a third consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearance. Dallas remains dangerous, Vegas carries championship pedigree, and Utah has quickly become one of the postseason’s most intriguing stories.
In the East, Carolina has only strengthened its standing as Colorado’s top challenger. The Hurricanes were elite defensively all season and now appear to be finding enough offense to match. Tampa Bay’s experience keeps it firmly in the mix, while Buffalo and Montreal have emerged as compelling dark-horse threats.
For now, though, the road to the Stanley Cup still runs through Denver. Colorado has taken complete control of its opening-round series, received outstanding play from Wedgewood, and shown it can win even when the offense is not operating at full speed.
That balance is exactly why the Avalanche remain the favorite.