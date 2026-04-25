Are the Avalanche Still the Stanley Cup Favorite? Latest Odds Tell the Story

Despite leading the NHL with 298 goals during the regular season, Colorado has already shown it can win in a far different style when the stakes rise. The Avalanche now hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings after Thursday’s 4-2 win, moving within one victory of the second round. Artturi Lehkonen led the charge with a goal and an assist, while Scott Wedgewood earned his third straight win to begin the playoffs.