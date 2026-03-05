Avalanche Acquire Nick Blankenburg

The Colorado Avalanche aren’t done reshaping their blue line — and their latest move is all about having that extra defenseman.
On Wednesday, the Avalanche acquired Nick Blankenburg from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, adding a steady right-shot option to bolster their defensive depth ahead of the stretch run.
Blankenburg, 27, may not bring size at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, but he plays bigger than his frame suggests. The puck-moving blueliner has continued to round out his game over two seasons in Nashville. This year, he’s produced six goals and 21 points in 49 games while averaging 17:58 per night. Last season, he recorded four goals and 16 points in 60 games, logging a career-high 19:33 in average ice time.
Blankenburg projects as a reliable No. 7 defenseman — the kind of depth piece contenders need when injuries inevitably test the roster. He becomes the Avalanche’s third in-season addition to the blue line, underscoring general manager Chris MacFarland’s clear focus on reinforcing the back end.
In January, Colorado dealt defenseman Ilya Solovyov to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Just over a month later, the two teams connected again in a larger swap that brought Brett Kulak to Denver in exchange for Samuel Girard and a second-round pick. Kulak stepped into Girard’s former third-pair role, but Colorado still lacked a dependable extra option. Blankenburg now fills that void.
Originally undrafted, Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022 after a standout four-year career at the Michigan Wolverines, where he served as captain in his senior season. The Washington, Michigan native carved out an NHL role through mobility, compete level, and smart puck decisions — traits that fit well within Colorado’s system.
Blankenburg is on an expiring contract and carries a league-minimum $775,000 cap hit, making the acquisition both low-risk and cap-friendly.
For a team with championship aspirations, this isn’t a flashy swing — it’s a calculated one. And in April and May, depth often matters just as much as star power.