Avalanche Acquire Nick Blankenburg

Blankenburg, 27, may not bring size at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, but he plays bigger than his frame suggests. The puck-moving blueliner has continued to round out his game over two seasons in Nashville. This year, he’s produced six goals and 21 points in 49 games while averaging 17:58 per night. Last season, he recorded four goals and 16 points in 60 games, logging a career-high 19:33 in average ice time.