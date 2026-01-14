Avalanche Activate Blackwood From Injured Reserve, Restore Goaltending Depth

In total, Colorado posted a 3–2–1 record during Blackwood’s absence. Scott Wedgewood handled all three starts on the road and remained in net when the Avalanche opened their seven-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators. Miner was called upon for the final two games, recording his first career NHL win with a shutout of the Columbus Blue Jackets before following it up with a 4–3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.