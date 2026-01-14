Avalanche Activate Blackwood From Injured Reserve, Restore Goaltending Depth

For the first time in more than two weeks, the Colorado Avalanche will have their full goaltending tandem available when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday.
The Avalanche activated starting goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from injured reserve on Wednesday, clearing the way for his return to the lineup after missing six games. Blackwood is expected to be a full participant in Thursday’s practice. In a corresponding roster move, Colorado reassigned Trent Miner to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.
Blackwood has not appeared since Dec. 31, when he stopped 12 of 13 shots in a 6–1 win over the St. Louis Blues. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of a three-game road trip, during which the Avalanche went 1–2–0 while also dealing with additional injuries to Gabe Landeskog and Devon Toews.
In total, Colorado posted a 3–2–1 record during Blackwood’s absence. Scott Wedgewood handled all three starts on the road and remained in net when the Avalanche opened their seven-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators. Miner was called upon for the final two games, recording his first career NHL win with a shutout of the Columbus Blue Jackets before following it up with a 4–3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before the injury, Blackwood had been one of the league’s most effective goaltenders. Through 16 appearances, the 29-year-old owns a 13–1–1 record with a .924 save percentage, while his 2.07 goals-against average led the NHL at the time he was sidelined. Serving as a tandem option alongside fellow Canadian Scott Wedgewood, Blackwood provided Colorado with steady, high-level goaltending throughout the season’s first half.
A veteran of eight NHL seasons, the Thunder Bay, Ont. native has compiled a career record of 116–104–29, with previous stops in San Jose and New Jersey before joining the Avalanche midway through the 2024–25 campaign. He carries a career .907 save percentage and a 2.91 goals-against average.
Blackwood rejoins an Avalanche team riding strong form in the standings. Colorado enters Friday’s matchup with a 33–8–4 record through 45 games, sitting atop the NHL with 74 points — 11 clear of the Dallas Stars, who have played two additional games.
The Avalanche will look to build greater consistency as they continue an eight-game homestand, having gone 3–2–1 so far in January. Friday’s contest against the Predators marks the fourth game of that stretch before Colorado eventually heads back out on the road for four games.