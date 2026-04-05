Avalanche Aim to Extend Dominance Over Blues in Central Division Clash

Fresh off their 50th win of the season, the Avalanche return home to face the Blues while looking to build on momentum, tighten up defensively, and maintain their edge in this Central Division matchup.
DENVER — Fresh off becoming the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-win mark this season, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena on Sunday with both momentum and a strong historical edge as they prepare to host the St. Louis Blues.
A Playoff-Style Win in Texas
Colorado’s most recent statement came Saturday night in Dallas, where a composed, defense-first effort produced a 2-0 shutout over the Stars. It wasn’t a high-event game, but it was controlled and efficient from start to finish. Scott Wedgewood stopped all 18 shots he faced, while Martin Nečas broke a scoreless tie late in the third period before Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-net goal—his league-leading 51st of the season.
On a night when scoring chances were limited, Colorado leaned on structure and patience. Artturi Lehkonen’s precise setup to Nečas at the net front proved to be the turning point, and once the Avalanche gained the lead, they managed the game effectively to close it out.
MacKinnon continues to drive the offense at an elite level. His 51 goals pace the league, while his 122 points firmly place him among the NHL’s top producers. Notably, his 93 even-strength points this season set a new franchise record, surpassing his own previous benchmark and underscoring the consistency of his production.
Nečas has quietly become a major contributor as well, climbing into a tie for eighth in the league with 94 points. Brock Nelson has also added balance to the lineup with 33 goals, giving Colorado multiple scoring threats throughout the roster.
New Year’s Eve Reminder—and a Warning
St. Louis comes into Denver riding the confidence of a 6-2 win over Anaheim on Friday, a game in which the Blues received contributions across their lineup. Dylan Holloway scored twice, Robert Thomas continued to lead the offense with his playmaking, and Jordan Kyrou remained a consistent presence in the top six.
Despite that recent success, history between these two teams—particularly in Denver—has largely belonged to Colorado.
The last time the Blues visited Ball Arena was on New Year’s Eve, when the Avalanche delivered a convincing 6-1 victory. Valeri Nichushkin led the way with a hat trick in a game that quickly slipped away from St. Louis and showcased Colorado’s speed and finishing ability.
That result is part of a broader trend. The Avalanche have controlled the overall series, holding a 64-47-6-7 record in 124 regular-season meetings. They’ve also had the upper hand in postseason matchups, winning all three playoff series between the clubs, including their 2022 second-round meeting during Colorado’s Stanley Cup run.
Sunday marks the second of three regular-season meetings this year, with one more scheduled in St. Louis later this week. While standings remain important, the Avalanche’s focus at this stage of the season is more about refinement—tightening defensive details and maintaining rhythm heading into the playoffs.
Blackwood’s Confidence
While the team continues to trend positively overall, Mackenzie Blackwood’s recent struggles have become a subplot worth watching.
In his most recent start against the Vancouver Canucks on April 1, Blackwood allowed six goals on just 19 shots against a team that had entered the game on a six-game losing streak and had scored only 11 total goals during that stretch. While Colorado didn’t play its cleanest game defensively in front of him, several of the goals were of the stoppable variety, and Blackwood appeared to lose confidence as the game progressed.
Head coach Jared Bednar had previously attempted to rebuild Blackwood’s rhythm by giving him three starts during a four-game road trip the week prior—a stretch in which Colorado won all of his appearances. But following a home loss to Winnipeg, Bednar opted to give him a day off on Monday to reset.
The outing against Vancouver was an opportunity for Blackwood to stabilize his game against a struggling opponent and potentially position himself for a start in Dallas. Instead, the performance may have shifted the direction in net, as Scott Wedgewood’s strong play—including a shutout—further solidified his case for additional starts in key matchups.
For Blackwood, the path forward is straightforward but demanding: regain confidence and consistency. With the postseason approaching, depth in goal could prove critical, but individual form will ultimately determine how the Avalanche deploy their netminders down the stretch.
Game Time!
The Avalanche and Blues face off at Ball Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time.