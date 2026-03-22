Avalanche Aim to Keep Rolling in Matinee Clash With Capitals

The Colorado Avalanche have already checked two major boxes—clinching a playoff berth and surpassing the 100-point mark—but Sunday’s matinee against the Washington Capitals offers something more subtle: a measuring stick.
Colorado enters the final stretch of the regular season playing fast, confident, and increasingly dangerous offensively, fresh off a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Washington, meanwhile, edged the New Jersey Devils 2-1, continuing to grind out results behind a more methodical style. With this marking the second and final meeting between the clubs—Colorado won 5-2 in Denver on January 19—the matchup carries a quiet but meaningful tone as both teams look to sharpen their identities before the postseason.
Friday’s win in Chicago wasn’t just another two points—it was a snapshot of what Colorado can look like when the team is fully engaged.
Nathan MacKinnon orchestrated the attack with three assists, continuing a season that has firmly placed him among the league’s elite. He now leads the NHL in goals (45) while sitting near the top in both assists and total points, and his 36th multi-point game tied for the second-most in franchise history since 1995-96. More importantly, his influence is everywhere—transition, puck retrieval, and chance creation.
Alongside him, Martin Necas delivered a goal and two assists, continuing a torrid stretch that has seen him pile up 22 points since late February—one of the highest totals in the league over that span. His ability to attack off the rush has added another layer to Colorado’s already dynamic offense.
Depth continues to separate the Avalanche from most contenders. Goals from Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, and Valeri Nichushkin underscored a lineup that doesn’t rely on one line or one look. Even from the blue line, Cale Makar continues to produce at an elite rate, sitting among the top defensemen in goals, assists, and total points.
The result is a team that can score in waves—off the rush, and most recently, on the power play. At this point in the season, that versatility is as important as raw talent.
The Capitals’ win over New Jersey was emblematic of their approach: a low-event game, timely scoring, and defensive discipline. Contributions from players like Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and Dylan Strome continue to drive their offense, while Jakob Chychrun adds a significant presence from the back end.
For Washington, success hinges on slowing Colorado down. That’s easier said than done. The Avalanche have consistently found ways to generate offense against structured teams, largely because of how quickly they can turn defensive recoveries into scoring chances.
Historically, the matchup has been even—Colorado holds a 20-20-2-2 record in 44 all-time meetings—but the current version of the Avalanche feels different.
Sunday’s game won’t define either team’s season. But it will offer a clear look at how Colorado’s high-octane attack holds up against a playoff-style opponent—and whether Washington can slow down one of the league’s most dangerous teams at precisely the wrong time.
Coverage of Avalanche vs. Capitals begins at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.