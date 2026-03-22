Avalanche Aim to Keep Rolling in Matinee Clash With Capitals

Colorado enters the final stretch of the regular season playing fast, confident, and increasingly dangerous offensively, fresh off a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Washington, meanwhile, edged the New Jersey Devils 2-1, continuing to grind out results behind a more methodical style. With this marking the second and final meeting between the clubs—Colorado won 5-2 in Denver on January 19—the matchup carries a quiet but meaningful tone as both teams look to sharpen their identities before the postseason.