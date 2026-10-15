Avalanche Fall to Stars in Shootout After Rallying to Force Overtime

Colorado Avalanche
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Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2026 1:53 AMPublished Oct 15, 2026 1:53 AM
Updated Oct 15, 2026 4:31 AM
Colorado overcame disallowed goals and a late deficit to force overtime, but Dallas ultimately prevailed in a tense shootout to split the high-stakes back-to-back series in Denver.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche battled back from a third-period deficit to force overtime, but their comeback fell short in a shootout as the Dallas Stars earned a 3-2 victory at Ball Arena.
After picking up a 3-2 regulation win over Dallas at American Airlines Center the previous day, Colorado settled for a split in the back-to-back series, finishing with three of a possible four points against one of the Western Conference’s toughest teams.
Brock Nelson and Gabriel Landeskog scored for Colorado, while Nazem Kadri recorded two assists. Scott Wedgewood made 20 saves for the Avalanche. Arttu Hyry and Miro Heiskanen scored for Dallas, and Casey DeSmith stopped 25 shots.
Colorado overcame two disallowed goals in the first period and a third-period deficit to send the game to overtime. However, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored in the shootout to secure the win for the Stars.
First Period
Colorado appeared to get off to a quick start when Jaden Schwartz buried a rebound just 1:55 into the game off an initial shot from Fedor Svechkov. However, Dallas challenged the play for offside, and the goal was overturned.
The Avalanche soon found themselves shorthanded after Brent Burns was called for tripping Colin Blackwell. Colorado’s penalty kill came through, keeping the game scoreless.
Things got chippy at the 7:24 mark when Jamie Benn reached down and pulled Artturi Lehkonen’s helmet off during a battle along the boards. The officials caught the infraction and sent Benn to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Colorado nearly paid for the penalty anyway. Dallas turned the early stages of the power play into a 2-on-2 rush, with Arttu Hyry closing in on Wedgewood, but the Avalanche goaltender shut the door with a glove save.
Colorado thought it had finally found the back of the net again moments later. Schwartz fired a one-timer that bounced off DeSmith’s pads, and Landeskog knocked in the rebound off his right skate. The officials ruled that Landeskog kicked the puck into the net, wiping away Colorado’s second goal of the period.
The penalties continued when Brett Kulak dropped Tyler Seguin following a post-whistle slash, earning a roughing minor. Colorado killed off that penalty as well, then nearly took the lead when Sam Malinski fired a wrist shot through traffic, only for DeSmith to make another glove save.
Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen gave Colorado another power-play opportunity with a tripping penalty on Nathan MacKinnon with 5:50 remaining. The Avalanche couldn’t capitalize, and another penalty followed when Mikko Rantanen tripped Malinski after the two exchanged cross-checks.
Colorado finished the period scoreless, with 17 seconds remaining on Rantanen’s penalty.
Second Period
The Avalanche finally broke through at 4:55 of the second period with a well-worked goal.
Malinski kept the puck alive at the point before sliding it over to Kadri, who found Landeskog in front of the net. The Colorado captain redirected the pass past DeSmith to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead.
After having two goals overturned in the opening period, Colorado finally had one that counted.
Dallas responded with less than five minutes remaining in the period. Former Avalanche forward Rantanen fed Heiskanen, who slipped into the low slot undetected and beat Wedgewood with a one-timer to tie the game at 1-1.
Neither team found another goal before the second-period horn, sending the game into the third period deadlocked.
Third Period
Rantanen took his second penalty of the game early in the third period after tripping Kadri, giving Colorado another power-play opportunity. But the Avalanche couldn’t regain the lead, and Dallas soon capitalized on a costly turnover.
Makar was stripped of the puck by Hyry, who broke in alone and beat Wedgewood on the breakaway to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. The turnover proved costly for Colorado, which suddenly found itself trailing despite a strong effort to stay in the game.
Brindley nearly had an answer moments later. He fired a shot that appeared destined for the net, prompting a roar from the Ball Arena crowd, but the puck rang off the post. The anticipated goal celebration never came.
Colorado finally caught a break at the 8:21 mark. Lehkonen unleashed a powerful one-timer, and Nelson was in the right place at the right time to bury the rebound and tie the game at 2-2.
Kadri also deserves credit for the equalizer, absorbing a big hit along the boards while getting the puck to Lehkonen to help set up the scoring chance.
Neither team found a go-ahead goal in the remaining minutes, sending the game to overtime.
Overtime/Shootout
After 60 minutes couldn’t decide the game, the teams played five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime. Neither side scored, forcing a shootout.
Robertson scored on Dallas’ opening attempt, while Kadri answered for Colorado to keep the Avalanche alive. Hintz then converted for the Stars, giving Dallas the shootout victory and a 3-2 win.
The result gave Dallas a measure of redemption after Colorado handed the Stars a 3-2 regulation loss at American Airlines Center the previous day.
Colorado finished the back-to-back series with a 1-0-1 record, earning three of a possible four points. While the Avalanche will likely rue the two disallowed goals from the opening period, their ability to battle back from a third-period deficit and force a shootout was a positive takeaway against a difficult opponent.
Next Game
The Avalanche (4-2-1) return to Ball Arena on Friday to face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (3-3-1). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time.
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