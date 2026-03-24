Avalanche At Penguins Preview: O’Connor Adds Spark To Rematch

Fresh off a hard-fought 3–2 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche continue their East Coast swing tonight with a high-stakes rematch against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
This marks the second and final regular season meeting between the two clubs—and there’s no shortage of motivation for Colorado. Just over a week ago, Pittsburgh handed the Avalanche a lopsided 7–2 defeat, setting the stage for a revenge-driven response tonight.
Colorado continues to trend in the right direction—and they’re getting healthier at the perfect time. The return of captain Gabriel Landeskog against Washington already provided a significant emotional and on-ice lift, and tonight brings even more reinforcements.
Logan O'Connor is set to make his season debut, while Ross Colton also re-enters the lineup, giving Colorado added depth and versatility throughout the forward group.
The Avalanche will be counting on their high-end talent—led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar—to set the tone early, but the real difference could come from their renewed depth. After being overwhelmed in the previous meeting, Colorado’s focus will be on tightening up defensively and matching Pittsburgh’s pace from the opening puck drop.
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Martin Necas
Valeri Nichushkin – Brock Nelson – Ross Colton
Nic Roy – Nazem Kadri – Logan O’Connor
Joel Kiviranta – Jack Drury – Parker Kelly
Brett Kulak – Cale Makar
Devon Toews – Sam Malinski
Josh Manson – Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
The Penguins’ season has been a story of resilience. After looking like a team on the outside of the playoff picture early on, Pittsburgh has surged back into contention thanks to consistent offensive production and veteran leadership.
However, they’ll be shorthanded tonight. Star forward Evgeni Malkin—who scored twice in Pittsburgh’s dominant win over Colorado on March 16—will miss this game after taking a puck to the hand during Sunday’s 5–1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. He’s been ruled out with an upper-body injury, a significant absence for a Penguins team that relies heavily on its top-end scoring.
Even without Malkin, Pittsburgh still boasts elite firepower. Sidney Crosby continues to anchor the offense, while Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang drive play from the back end. Players like Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust will be leaned on to help fill the offensive void left by Malkin’s absence.
Coming off a disappointing loss, expect Pittsburgh to push the pace early as they look to reestablish momentum and maintain their grip on a playoff spot.
Rickard Rakell – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha – Tommy Novak – Egor Chinakhov
Ville Koivunen – Ben Kindel – Justin Brazeau
Elmer Soderblom – Connor Dewar – Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson
Sam Girard – Kris Letang
Ryan Shea – Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
This game has all the ingredients of a playoff-style matchup—speed, star power, and a bit of bad blood after last week’s blowout.
With both teams pushing toward the postseason, expect a fast, physical, and emotionally charged contest in Pittsburgh.
Avalanche (46-13-10) vs. Penguins (35-19-16) begins at 7 p.m. ET live from PPG Paints Arena.