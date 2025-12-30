Avalanche Beat Los Angeles, Win 14th Straight at Home

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson each recorded a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche extended their winning streak to eight games with a 5–2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena on Monday night.

Jack Drury, Martin Nečas, and Cale Makar also found the back of the net for Colorado (29-2-7), which has now won 14 straight games on home ice and is 10-0-1 over its last 11 contests. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 shots in the win, making several timely, highlight-reel saves to help seal the victory.

Corey Perry and Joel Armia scored for Los Angeles (16-13-9), while Anton Forsberg made 21 saves. The Kings have dropped seven of their last nine games and have lost five of their last six meetings with the Avalanche.

First Period

Brent Burns turned the puck over at center ice early, allowing Alex Turcotte to break in alone, but Blackwood stood tall and turned aside the chance.

Just over nine minutes into the period, Colorado had managed only one shot on goal, though its defense was doing its part. Josh Manson set a physical tone by knocking Quinton Byfield off the puck during one sequence.

At the 9:24 mark, the Avalanche doubled their shot total in emphatic fashion. Drury fired a shot that deflected off Darcy Kuemper’s blocker and into the net to give Colorado a 1–0 lead. The play developed after Ross Colton intercepted a pass, surveyed the ice, and found Drury streaking down the middle for the finish.

With nearly four minutes remaining, Colorado went to the power play after Andrei Kuzmenko was whistled for interference following a collision with Gavin Brindley off the draw. The man advantage came up empty, and the teams returned to even strength.

After one period, the Avalanche held a 1–0 lead despite Los Angeles owning a 10–8 edge in shots.

Second Period

Parker Kelly was penalized for holding early in the frame, and with just four seconds left on the kill, Colorado surrendered the equalizer when Perry deflected a pass from Kevin Fiala past Blackwood to tie the game.

A few minutes later, Brian Dumoulin was sent off for interference on Drury. Dumoulin vehemently disagreed with the call and argued with the officials before heading to the box. After Colorado failed to convert on its second power play, Colton was assessed an interference penalty.

Nečas restored the lead with 6:39 remaining on a scramble in front. Gabe Landeskog and MacKinnon each took swings at a loose puck, and after Forsberg failed to smother it, the rebound trickled free to Nečas at the doorstep for an easy tap-in.

Los Angeles was penalized again when Brandt Clarke cross-checked Artturi Lehkonen in the back. The power play struggled once more, and Kempe nearly made Colorado pay with a shorthanded breakaway, but Blackwood came up with a massive save.

Nelson made it 3–1 with 2:30 left in the period, ripping a wrist shot over Forsberg’s glove after taking a perfectly placed saucer feed from Kiviranta.

Third Period

Nearly four minutes into the final frame, Clarke was sent to the box again—this time for tripping Kiviranta and sending him crashing into the boards.

The Kings, however, refused to fold. Armia struck shorthanded to pull Los Angeles within a goal, skating the length of the ice before toe-dragging around Cale Makar to give himself additional real estate and time before snapping a wrist shot from the high slot that slipped through Blackwood five-hole.

As the clock approached the midway point of the period, Drury was whistled for hooking on what appeared to be a questionable call, but the penalty kill stood firm and snuffed out the threat.

MacKinnon only had two shots on net, and the final one was a goal as he shot the puck into an empty net at 18:23 to make it 4-2, and Makar scored on a rebound with 45 seconds left to complete the 5-2 victory.

As the Avalanche have shown all season, they have exhibited grit and the ability to suffocate their opposition in the championship rounds.

Next Game

The Avalanche will square off against the struggling St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve to close out 2025. Coverage begins at 7 p.m., with a fireworks show scheduled to follow the game.

